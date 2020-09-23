Soon visitors will be able to pay a call on some of Clearfield County’s most scenic and interesting spots without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Director Josiah Jones said the idea of virtual tours was something that has been shared at various marketing director roundtable and conferences he has attended.
“Because of COVID-19, directors of marketing organizations and attractions started using virtual tours. People don’t need to come and see what something looks like when they can experience it from their personal computer or phone,” he said.
However, he plans to leave visitors to Clearfield County sites wanting more so that they will have to make an in-person visit when it is safe to do so.
“They will get a taste but not a full picture. They will see what’s available at a site but they will actually have to go in person to experience it all,” he explained.
“COVID-19 slowed things down in regards to opportunities to create new ideas and ways to market the area,” Jones stated.
Jones uses his cell phone, a Go Pro Fusion and a software program, to edit the images and create the finished product.
He is wrapping up editing a tour of the Clearfield County Historical Society’s Kerr House museum. He said 360-degree photos of all rooms on each floor of the museum from the basement on the top level, the museum’s yard and the carriage house can be viewed. Some of the photographs will also be interactive.
“Visitors will be able to click on a photograph, move into another photograph or go to a place where there is information about what they are seeing,” Jones said.
“Those who have a virtual headset will feel as though they are literally in the room,” he added.
Jones said great deal of time goes into downloading and editing photos.
He hopes to have the museum tour available soon on the Visit Clearfield County website.
Jones has also taken photos of Bilger’s Rocks, North Central Pennsylvania Launch Box Powered by Penn State where the Visit Clearfield County satellite office is located and the Grice Museum. He referred to the Grice Museum as a “hidden gem” adding not many county residents have visited and are not aware of the exhibits it contains.
He also plans to take photos at Doolittle Station and the Coalport Coal Museum.
“I am up for ideas for other spots around the county that I could visit to create a tour,” Jones explained.
CCRTA hopes to eventually turn the service into a profitable venture by working with its partner businesses and organizations to film their own tours.