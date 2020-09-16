HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added four new COVID-19 cases while cases in neighboring Centre County continue to surge.
Centre County reported 59 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported three cases, Cambria and Blair counties each added one case, and Elk County did not report any cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below.
- Blair— 537 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria— 528 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 1,508 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 292 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 66 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 107 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,990. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through Sept. 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported.