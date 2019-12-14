Clearfield Borough Council reviewed the following items on Thursday, Dec. 12, for possible action at the Thursday, Dec. 19 business meeting, according to borough Manager Leslie Stott:
1. Advertising for bids for gasoline and diesel fuel.
2. Approving the engineering agreement with Stiffler McGraw, Hollidaysburg.
3. Beginning in 2020, changing the time of both committee and business meetings to 6 p.m.
4. Hiring a part-time patrol officer.
5. Advertising all open positions on borough boards and committees.
6. Adopting the general and liquid fuels budgets and fixing the tax rate at 27 mills.
Council also heard from a resident with concerns about code enforcement and reminded residents there will not be a Christmas tree pickup. Trees may be taken to the borough’s compost site for disposal.