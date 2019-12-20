Clearfield Municipal Authority is waiting for approval from the state to install alarm and shutdown systems at the Montgomery Dam.
At Tuesday’s authority meeting, Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin, Dobson and Foreman’s report included in the comprehensive monitoring plan and alternate schedule of compliance to install the systems submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection in August, the authority requested time to start the work, following the agency’s issuance of water supply permits.
“We proposed to DEP to submit the public water supply permit by the end of the year and we asked for one year to complete the improvements,” Balliet said. The work would add warning and shutdown systems in the event no operators are present at the plant there.
The Montgomery Dam is 30 years old and no system was required when it was constructed. DEP now mandates water treatment plants have an alarm system and also structure in place that would shut down the system if there are issues there.
Balliet reported he met with authority Manager John Williams and plant operators last month to format a plan of action at Montgomery Dam that would meet DEP’s requirements.
The upgrade will be costly, Balliet said.
“I believe the majority of the work can be done in house. I do not have a cost estimate yet, but there will be a significant amount of work,” he explained.
Balliet said he is waiting for approval from DEP. He told the authority he needs to speak with a DEP official about the plan, but said the person has been out of the office until this week.
Once he speaks with the official, Balliet said he would update the authority on the project’s standing.