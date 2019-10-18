The Clearfield Area United Way officially launched its 2019-20 annual campaign Thursday.
Fifteen people attended the luncheon at the St. Charles Cafe.
The campaign assists with the support of 23 local member agencies who provide 30 services to residents of the eastern, central and southern sections of Clearfield County. Funds provide education and health opportunities and increase the capacity for income.
Those agencies include: the American Red Cross, Pennsylvania Mountains Chapter; Bigler YMCA; Boy Scouts of America, Bucktail Council; Camp Confidence; Clearfield Arts Studio; Catholic Charities and Counseling; Children’s Aid Society; Clearfield Area Agency on Aging; Clearfield Community YMCA; Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging; Clearfield County League on Social Services; Clearfield-Jefferson Community Mental Health Center; Clearfield Swimming Pool Association; Crossroads Inc.; Curwensville Community Center; Curwensville Public Library; Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania; Goodwill Industries; Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library; Mid-State Literacy Council; Pentz Run Youth Services; Salvation Army; School Health Fund that assists Clearfield, Curwensville and West Branch school districts; and Young People Who Care.
United Way has made a commitment to reserve trends that show quality education leading to stable employment that creates enough income to sustain a family through retirement and good health are increasingly beyond the reach of many children and adults. United Way uses those statistics to encourage businesses, clubs and organizations to donate to its campaign. Director Nancy Pinto told those attending the luncheon, “You can’t find a better way to help than through United Way.”
It was announced at the close of yesterday’s kickoff, $113,787 has been raised or 54.2 percent of Clearfield Area United Way’s goal of $210,000.
Businesses and org who have contributed include: A.J. Ross Towing and Recovery. CNB Bank, Helmbold & Stewart Insurance Agency; Northwest Bank and employees; C&S Wholesale Grocers and employees; Central Hotel and Central Catering; Goodman’s Foodliner Inc.; Scotto’s Pizza; UGI Utilities Inc.; Veolia Advanced Disposal Solid Waste of PA; Walmart; American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6; Curwensville Business and Professional Women; Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 812; Bradford Energy and Affiliates; RES Coal LLC; First Energy Foundation; United Electric Cooperative; and Wickett & Craig.
Kay Dell’Antonio is the campaign’s chairwoman. She told The Progress “It is amazing to be this far along so early in the campaign.” Father Brandon Kleckner is the co-chairman.
The speaker for the event, U.S. Census Partnership Specialist Heather Conrad, encouraged those in attendance to encourage everyone to complete the upcoming 2020 census. Conrad told the audience post-cards with about 10 to 12 questions will go out in mid-March and the deadline to have responses in is April 1. She said of the completion process which can be done online, by telephone and through the U.S. mail, “It’s easy, safe and important,” she explained.
All information received is confidential and used for data purposes, Conrad said, noting census workers take an oath to protect the identity and personal information of those completing the census. “Information is not shared with law enforcement or the Internal Revenue Service,” she noted.
Conrad reported distribution of $675 billion in federal funds is contingent on census completion for programs such as Medicaid, Career Link, infrastructure projects and public housing. “For every person who is not counted, nearly $2,100 is missed. Census information is also used to determine reapportionment and redistricting of legislators.”
Only 83 percent of the county’s residents completed the 2010 census. Conrad said a plan is in place to increase that number for 2020. “There is a lot of educational work to be done.” She asked those in attendance to tell others about the importance of completing their census questionnaire.
She said she is also working with the Clearfield County Commissioners to develop a Complete Count Committee. Volunteers are still needed to join the committee she said. The committee will help to spread the word about the upcoming census and the importance of everyone completing the form.
Pinto provided the welcome and the invocation for the luncheon.