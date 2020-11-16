Clearfield Area School District announced Monday its junior-senior high school students will be switching its instruction method to virtual learning beginning Wednesday.
A notice on the district’s website reported, “We were notified this afternoon of two additional students recently testing positive for COVID-19, in addition to a number of ones awaiting test results among the students and staff. This will, as the district follows the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, require students in grades seven through 12 to shift to an all virtual model for the next five to seven days.”
High school students will be off Tuesday, Nov. 17 to provide teachers a day to prepare for the change in instruction. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18 all students in groups A and B will be expected to participate in their classes online as was previously outlined for them.
Virtual learning will remain in place through the Thanksgiving holiday with the district’s return to school tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The notice states if the district is able to return to its blended learning mode, Dec. 2 will be a group B day.
“As we are made aware of any new cases in the upcoming days that would require contact tracing, the district will be in touch with affected families. The school nurses will continue to monitor their phones and e-mails to help with parents’ concerns as they arise,” the notice states.
Students who need something from the school that they left behind are asked to contact the school office about an opportunity to pick up those items at a scheduled time. Any extra-curricular activities that would occur in-person will be suspended until blended instruction resumes.
Clearfield Area Elementary School will continue to use the blended learning instruction method.