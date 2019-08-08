Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of Aug. 12.

Clearfield Area School District

MONDAY — Beef and cheese soft tacos, black beans

TUESDAY — Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joe on bun, buttered corn

THURSDAY — Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy

FRIDAY — Meatball sub, seasoned potato wedges

Also available daily for lunch are cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk

The Clearfield Area School District reminds all students in grades kindergarten through 12, they will be entitled to one free complete breakfast and one free complete lunch every school day during the 2019-20 school year.

The food service program is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision program that provides the free meals to all students, regardless of household income. Additional items may be purchased at a-la-carte prices and students will either need to have money in their accounts or cash on hand to pay at the time of the purchase of a-la-carte items. Those with questions, should call Bev Nicklas at 765-5511, extension No. 2700.

Curwensville Area School District

MONDAY — Stuffed crust pizza, side salad, broccoli

TUESDAY — Walking taco, side salad, mixed vegetables

WEDNESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on roll, side salad, green beans or corn

THURSDAY — Hamburger on roll, side salad, baked beans

FRIDAY — Cheese calzone with sauce, side salad, corn

