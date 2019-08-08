Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of Aug. 12.
Clearfield Area School District
MONDAY — Beef and cheese soft tacos, black beans
TUESDAY — Grilled chicken salad, garlic bread stick
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joe on bun, buttered corn
THURSDAY — Hot pork and gravy sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy
FRIDAY — Meatball sub, seasoned potato wedges
Also available daily for lunch are cold cut sandwich, chef’s salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk
The Clearfield Area School District reminds all students in grades kindergarten through 12, they will be entitled to one free complete breakfast and one free complete lunch every school day during the 2019-20 school year.
The food service program is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision program that provides the free meals to all students, regardless of household income. Additional items may be purchased at a-la-carte prices and students will either need to have money in their accounts or cash on hand to pay at the time of the purchase of a-la-carte items. Those with questions, should call Bev Nicklas at 765-5511, extension No. 2700.
Curwensville Area School District
MONDAY — Stuffed crust pizza, side salad, broccoli
TUESDAY — Walking taco, side salad, mixed vegetables
WEDNESDAY — Hot ham and cheese on roll, side salad, green beans or corn
THURSDAY — Hamburger on roll, side salad, baked beans
FRIDAY — Cheese calzone with sauce, side salad, corn