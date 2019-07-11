Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 15.

Clearfield Area School District

MONDAY — Beef and cheese soft tacos and black beans

TUESDAY — Grilled chicken salad and garlic bread stick

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joe on bun and buttered corn

THURSDAY — Hot pork and gravy sandwich and mashed potatoes

FRIDAY — Meatball sub and seasoned potato wedges

Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chefs salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk

Curwensville Area School District

MONDAY — Cheese calzones with sauce and corn

TUESDAY — General Tso’s chicken with rice and broccoli

WEDNESDAY — Chicken cheesesteak sub and peas

THURSDAY — Cheesburger on roll and baked beans

FRIDAY — PROGRAM IS CLOSED

Monday-Thursday. Side salad, milk, and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.

