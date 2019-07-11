Area schools have provided the following summer lunch menus for the week of July 15.
Clearfield Area School District
MONDAY — Beef and cheese soft tacos and black beans
TUESDAY — Grilled chicken salad and garlic bread stick
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joe on bun and buttered corn
THURSDAY — Hot pork and gravy sandwich and mashed potatoes
FRIDAY — Meatball sub and seasoned potato wedges
Available daily for lunch: Cold cut sandwich, chefs salad, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundles, yogurt basket, side salad, fresh vegetable, fresh fruit, and milk
Curwensville Area School District
MONDAY — Cheese calzones with sauce and corn
TUESDAY — General Tso’s chicken with rice and broccoli
WEDNESDAY — Chicken cheesesteak sub and peas
THURSDAY — Cheesburger on roll and baked beans
FRIDAY — PROGRAM IS CLOSED
Monday-Thursday. Side salad, milk, and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.