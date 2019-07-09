CURWENSVILLE — Clark Boyz Garage Inc. opened in Curwensville in May offering car and light truck repairs, service and inspections.
The garage located at 312 South St., Curwensville, is owned by Rick Clark and his son Ricky Clark, both of Grampian.
Owner and Mechanic Ricky Clark said work performed includes, “All repairs to cars and light trucks. The garage is also a official state certified inspection station for cars, light trucks, motorcycles, and trailers, 10,000-pounds or less.”
“We offer family-friendly atmosphere, prompt service and reasonable prices,” Ricky Clark said.
The garage is open six days a week. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
To schedule an appointment call Clark Boyz Garage Inc. at 236-1600. Information is also available on Facebook at Clark Boyz Garage.
Ricky Clark said the garage plans to host an open house in the near future with details to be announced once they are finalized.