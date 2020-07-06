Additional information was provided to The Progress about the flag recently donated by Dr. Jay Arlick and his wife, Debbie Arlick to the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library — as the story ran in Monday’s edition. The flag was from the walkway leading up to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Debbie Arlick said, “Every six months they take all of the flags down and place new ones. The ones removed are then sold. The one given to the library was displayed along the walkway from June to December 2017.”

