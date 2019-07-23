The article about Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center’s opening of the 125th edition of Family Camp, published on Thursday, July 18, had a sentence inadvertently omitted. Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center is a mission of the Christian and Missionary Alliance and has served as a district camp since 1919.
