In Saturday’s story about the Grampian Area Ministerium Food Pantry and Home Mission, the pantry is sponsored by the Grampian Ministerium and supported by its member churches — Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hepburnia United Methodist Church, Gospel Fellowship Assembly, Friends Meeting, Greenville Church of the Brethren, Tri-County Church Grampian Campus and St. Bonaventure Church. The Knights of Columbus of both St. Timothy and St. Bonaventure churches do make an annual financial contribution to the pantry, but are not its sponsor.

Tags