The Pennsylvania Game Commission Northcentral Region announces two informational presentations on chronic-wasting disease and related hunting regulations that are now in effect.
The presentations will include information about the disease, how it is spread, established disease management areas and associated regulations regarding the transportation of deer and elk from within the areas or from out-of-state. There will also be information presented on management techniques currently being used and other options available to help slow the spread of the disease.
Locally, a presentation will be held Monday, Oct. 28 at the Agriculture Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield. It is sponsored by the Clearfield County Conservation District.
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m. All who are concerned about the health of wildlife resources are encouraged to attend to learn more about how to help slow the spread of this potentially devastating wildlife disease.
For more information on Chronic-Wasting Disease or other Pennsylvania Game Commission related information can visit www.pgc.pa.gov;Twitter: www.twitter.com/PAGameComm; You Tube: www.youtube.com/pagamecommission; and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaGameCommission.