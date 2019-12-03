CURWENSVILLE —Curwensville Community Center is hosting its second annual community Christmas tree decorating and light up night Saturday, Dec. 7.
Local clubs, families, and friends are welcome to come to the community center beginning at 3 p.m. to help decorate the tree and stay for a special performance by Heather Olson at 5:30 p.m.
Curwensville Mayor John Adams will be attending to assist with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. and refreshments will follow in the main hall.
The community center’s board extended a special to the Curwensville Community Center Special Events committee and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club who sponsor this event as well McDonald Lawn and Landscaping of Curwensville who donated the tree.