CHESTER HILL — At the Nov. 12 meeting of the Chester Hill Borough Council, a discussion was held to consider applying to the USDA Community Facility Program for a grant for the purchase of a new borough truck.
The existing trucks are in need of repairs to keep them operable and are no longer cost efficient to the borough. If grants are available, the borough would also need to find suitable options for a loan for the balance of the purchase. Council will welcome residents’ input at the next borough meeting to be held on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Council also discussed getting the state House of Representatives and Senate offices of this district involved in getting answers to the Presquiesle Bridge problems. Traffic through Chester Hill is at an all-time high and is now getting dangerous.
The inability to use the bridge is creating problems for residents and the more letters and calls made to these representatives the better outcome the Borough might have been for answers to this problem. The state Department of Transportation states it could be six years before the bridge is repaired.
In other business, the bush/grass collection is completed for the season as the trucks are being prepared for the winter season.
Council also approved the final 2020 budget.