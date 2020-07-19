A horseback riding show will be held this weekend at the Leonard O. Swisher Memorial Arena at the Clearfield Driving Park. The show will be held Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. with English, western and jumping classes and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. for gaming activities.
The show is open to the public and there are no fees for admission and parking. Food will also be available for purchase. Seating is limited. Organizers suggest those attending should bring lawn chairs.
The Chasing Rainbows Horse Show series for all ages, disciplines and skill levels have been taking place at Swisher Arena since late May once Clearfield County was placed in the green level of the COVID-19 pandemic emergence. Organizer Tina Schultz reported a group has been working since late last year to offer a 2020 horse show series apart from 4-H horse shows which are only available to 4-H members and in 2020 have been canceled because of COVID-19.
“There are not a lot of shows nearby especially for kids who have aged out of 4-H or who aren’t members for whatever reason. Most shows (are located) at least one to two hours away,” Schultz said.
Schultz said the group started in fundraising right away since it takes money to host a show to pay for judges, awards and other expenses. She said the group sold 2,000 candy bars.
“We had a lot of people helping us,” Schultz explained.
The series also charged a membership fee for those wanting to participate in the series and there is also an entry fee for riders who want to participate in the shows to help pay for costs associated with the show.
“Our mission is to help area riders and the community,” Schultz said.
Schultz said although the group is not striving to make a profit in its first year, she hopes it can present a donation at the end of the year to an organization that rescues large animals. “We hope to be able to give back to the community. We also want to make improvements to the arena and the announcers stands.
The series has a Facebook page, Chasing Rainbows Horse Show Series, with information about the coming shows and the various classes available.
The remaining show dates are Aug. 3, 5 and 7; Aug. 29-30, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 10-11. Saturday dates are competitions for English, western and jumping events. Sunday’s dates are gaming days. All shows will be held at the Swisher arena.