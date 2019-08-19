SPRING MILLS — An elderly Spring Mills, Centre County resident was killed in a logging accident Friday.
State police at Rockview reported Dale Musser, 81, of Lingle Valley Road, Spring Mills, was cutting trees when a tree top fell on him.
Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers reported Musser was by himself, cutting trees for firewood. When he didn’t return after 1 1/2 hours, family members went to check on his welfare.
Musser was found lying on the ground with injuries and was unresponsive. Emergency services were called. Coroner Sayers pronounced Musser dead at the scene.
The investigation concluded Musser was struck by a falling tree limb. An autopsy performed on the victim indicated Musser died from blunt force trauma and his manner of death is accidental.