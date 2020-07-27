Even though the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County postponed its 2020 relay, it is planning an event to honor those battling cancer or memorialize others who succumbed to the disease.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2-8 p.m., in the grove of the Clearfield Driving Park, there will be a luminaria display to keep the fire of hope burning. Bags may be purchased and personalized in memory of someone lost to cancer, those newly diagnosed who are battling the disease or someone who has recovered from cancer. They can also be dedicated to someone who volunteers their time for Relay for Life. A minimum donation of $5 per bag is requested.
A service recognizing those whose names are featured on the lights will be held at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in place of the relay originally scheduled for May that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luminaria Lead Mary Jane Rowles said, “As people purchase the luminaria, we will be setting them out so they will be on display all afternoon. We plan on leaving the luminaria set up after the relay ends at 8 p.m. so that people can walk through after dusk to enjoy the lighted bags.“
Those who would like to purchase the bags can do so at the driving park during the 2-8 p.m. time frame or by contacting the ACS office located at 108R N. Second St., Clearfield, at 762-6204. ACS staff will provide curbside service to those who would like to pick up the luminaria bags.
If Clearfield County or the state would regress to a lesser level of emergence from the pandemic, a drive-by or a virtual event will be held with additional information to be released.
Senior Community Development Specialist Susan Babik said, “Our hope is that people will purchase luminaria through the mail or by contacting the office and support the society. The pandemic has upended lives and plans. Businesses have been forced to close, jobs have been lost and families are struggling. The American Cancer Society is no exception. Projected revenue for the year has declined by a third. Those are funds dedicated to eliminating cancer, saving lives and diminishing suffering from cancer through research, education, advocacy and services.”
She said all ACS events were canceled, postponed or replaced by smaller virtual events making summer and fall revenue uncertain and donations are urgently needed to allow ACS’ work to continue.
There will not be a survivor dinner, ceremony or lap this year because of COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are for the activities to return for the 2021 relay scheduled for Saturday, June 5.
ACS is currently conducting a relay raffle. Tickets are $2 each, three for $5 or a book of 15 tickets for $20. There are more than 50 prizes including gift cards, services and prizes. The drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
Tickets are also being sold for a five gun raffle. Tickets are $5 each. The drawing will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 at Grice Gun Shop, Clearfield.