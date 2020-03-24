The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority is requesting county residents to stop using the recycling drop-off containers, effective immediately.
In a press release, Director Jodi Brennan said the following:
“While our drop-off containers have not been removed, we are asking folks to refrain from using them for now. We encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe at this time. We know many of you are taking this time at home to clean out your garages and basement but we are asking you please avoid unnecessary trips out in the public and any activities where you would be touching surfaces that others would be too. At this time, we ask you to store your recyclables until it is safe to recycle them.”
Residents with questions should contact the office at 765-5149.