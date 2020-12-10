Members of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority’s board had an opportunity to visit Visit Clearfield County’s branch office at its annnual end-of-the-year holiday luncheon meeting held at North Central Pennsylvania LaunchBox, DuBois.
Director Josiah Jones conducted a tour of the facility’s spaces including a conference room that is set up with network connections and furniture that can be easily moved to allow collaboration or social distancing in the time of the pandemic, and VCC’s office which members authorized renting in March to increase the availibility of tourism support services to the DuBois area.
The office is located at 2 W. Long Ave., DuBois. The Launchbox’s purpose is to support manufacturing competitiveness and workforce needs, growing and attracting talented innovators and entrepreneurs, and creating new high-knowledge, high-technology businesses in the region according to information on its website.
The office is open Tuesdays and a member of VCC’s staff is available during the day.
“This is a great location. I think it will work out really well for us once COVID-19 subsides,” Jones told directors Wednesday.