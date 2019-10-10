COALPORT — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members visited more of Clearfield County on its second annual familiarization tour Wednesday.
This is the second year CCRTA has taken a tour of the portion of the county. Last year in October, members visited Bloom Township, DuBois and Pine Township with stops along the way to take in the sights at Bilger’s Rocks, DooLittle’s Station and Shagger’s Inn.
Wednesday, members had a tour of the southern and southeastern portions of the county making stops in Coalport, Houtzdale and Osceola Mills to spend time at the Coalport Coal Museum located in the Coalport Community Center, the Eureka and Bonnie’s Greenhouse. A lunch stop was at Josie’s Restaurant, Coalport.
Director Josiah Jones said he believes it is important for authority members who come from areas throughout the county to familiarize themselves with the region and its many scenic and varied destinations available to entertain entire families of all ages.
“It’s very important for the authority members to experience all of the county themselves,” Jones said, noting the tours directly acquaint members with portions of the county they may not have been to before.
“Members are asked sometimes to vote on requests for funding and other items that are directly related to a certain portion of the county. It’s important that they experience and get to know the county a bit better so that they are aware when items come up on a meeting’s agenda,” he explained.
Jones said he had hoped to offer CCRTA members tours in both spring and fall but the spring trip just didn’t work out.