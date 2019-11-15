Clearfield County Tourism and Recreation Authority received thanks for its support of the Small College World Series.
Matt Checchio of Magnus Marketing and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio attended Wednesday’s meeting, to inform the board the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association has decided to extend the host partner contract for both the baseball and softball series to DuBois. The add-on takes the contract through the 2024 season.
“Five years is not typical. We put in for it and hounded them a bit,” Suplizio said.
“An extended period of time is new for USCAA, previously the series moved around a bit. It’s quite a feat to have them here for five years,” Checchio said.
According to information on USCAA’s website, DuBois has been host of the baseball and softball national championships since the 2018 season. That was the first year in the association’s history that the baseball and softball national championships were hosted in the same location and allowed for the creation of the Small College World Series.
Through the extension, the games will continue to be played at Showers Field and Heindl Memorial Field — each first class turf facilities. The tournament has brought out thousands of locals from the DuBois and Clearfield Country area to watch and support the national tournaments.
“We are very pleased. We couldn’t have done this without the help of CCRTA and Josiah Jones,” Suplizio said. “To make this work is a team effort.”
Checchio said during the two years, four days of games have been played in DuBois and nearly $900,000 has been added to the local economy through accommodations, dining and shopping in both DuBois and Clearfield.
“I believe another five years should be relatively the same,” Checchio said.
Checchio and Suplizio said as a result of the series being held at DuBois, other playoffs and championships have been held at DuBois.
“This has been a great staple event and has brought in a number of other events,” Checchio said. “The word is spreading that there are amazing facilities in DuBois.”
CCRTA approved sponsorship funding for the series in 2018 and 2019.