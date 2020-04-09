Like many entities, because of restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is looking to cut its monthly and annual expenses.
Board members on Wednesday authorized suspending all funding approved earlier this year including discretionary funds and promotional and sponsorship grants — mostly approved for marketing events — because the hotel tax funding stream for those awards has all but shut down because of the shelter at home orders. The vote was unanimous.
Eliminating the grant funds will allow the Visit Clearfield County to operate its base for the remainder of 2020 and do some limited marketing of the county.
Clearfield County collects a three-percent tax on the rental of all rooms situated within the county. The funds are distributed to CCRTA, who as the county’s official tourism promotion agency, uses and distributes the funds collected to encourage county tourism including promotion and development.
Director Josiah Jones said the amount of hotel tax taken in over the last couple months has dropped more than 80 percent below the total traditionally received.
Jones said he and CCRTA Chairwoman Susan Williams met recently with the Clearfield County Commissioners who were sympathetic and agreed with the decision to eliminate discretionary funds and other grants for this year.
Letters will be sent out to the organizations advising them the grant funding they were approved to receive earlier in the year will not be forthcoming.
Williams told the board she had an opportunity to speak with representatives of several of the organizations who were approved for awards.
“It’s unfortunate, but everyone I have spoken with has understood,” she said.
Jones said he is also cutting expenses by not proceeding with the agreement CCRTA approved last month with Distination Think! — a company that would help Visit Clearfield County develop a stronger marketing plan for 50 attractions in the county.
He recommended the authority not make any changes to the publishing of the upcoming travel planning guide.
“I am recommending we keep it. If we get rid of it we would have no marketing tools other than social media.”
If the spending cuts discussed with the authority are made, Jones and Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said they believe the Visit Clearfield County office can continue to operate through the remainder of the year unlike offices in adjoining counties who have been forced to close because of a lack of funding. Both said during the meeting they believe it is important to provide continuity and support to the agency’s partners –many of whom are small businesses located throughout the county.
Board member Tim Winters said he hopes the situation is short-term.
“This is a temporary situation. As we come out of it we want to maintain being a viable entity.”
Member Susan Reed agreed.
“I think the staff is making the best of a bad situation and I appreciate them keeping our partners informed.”
Williams said even though the situation is currently uncertain, Visit Clearfield County’s staff can continue to prepare for when restrictions are lifted.
“We may not be whole until 2021 or even 2022 but at least we will be,” she said.