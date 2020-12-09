Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority recognized the dedication of an outgoing director at Wednesday’s Christmas luncheon meeting hosted at Visit Clearfield County’s subsidiary office at North Central PA’s LaunchBox, DuBois.
Van Johnson of Curwensville was thanked for his devotion to the board and his willingness to work.
Director Josiah Jones said, “I would like to thank Van for his service and time on the board.”
He presented Johnson with a red teardrop-shaped momento for the “blood, sweat and tears” he has given on behalf of the authority.
Johnson said, “I have really enjoyed my tenure on the board. I have learned a lot in the time I’ve spent here including how important it is to have good people serving on the board and a competant staff. It has been an honor to work with Josiah Jones and the (Visit Clearfield County) staff.”
Johnson said he believes good things will continue to happen if the authority and its entity stay its course.
“I believe Josiah has it in his heart’s desire to make Clearfield County stand out in Pennsylvania.”
Johnson has been a member of CCRTA since 2017. He was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board. Clearfield County Commissioners have not yet announced who will be appointed to fill Johnson’s position.