Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority recently released a new guide that compiles several suggested Clearfield County driving tours.
CCRTA Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said the new brochure amasses four suggested excursions into one pamphlet along with a map of the county with the tour routes outlined along with the county’s West Branch Susquehanna River Byway and some suggestions for stops including places of interest and accommodations.
The tours are friendly for all forms of transportation.
“Each include some back roads that people might not ordinarily take but there is a lot of beautiful scenery there and some interesting county attractions. Most of the tours don’t take long to complete. Most can easily in a few hours on an afternoon,” she said.
The four tours are the Over the Mountain — a 55-mile trip winding through the elk scenic drive on state Route 153 and passing both S. B. Elliott and Parker Dam State Parks before making the way through Sandy Township and into DuBois.
The Rock Ride is a 30-mile ride through Curwensville and past Bilger’s Rocks into Grampian.
The Southbound Coal is more than 60-miles of rural scenery that passes Curwensville Lake, through towns including Olanta, Kellytown and Belsena Mills, Madera, Glen Hope, Irvona and Coalport. While in Coalport, travelers are encouraged to stop at the Coalport Coal Museum and explore historic downtown Coalport.
The final tour, Honor Our Vets, is 20 miles. The tour starts in DuBois and travels to various spots through the city and then onto Curwensville and Clearfield where there are several memorials dedicated to veterans.
Swales-Vitullo said several years ago, following the completion of work associated with the by-way, the four driving tours were developed to showcase the county’s beautiful scenery and varied attractions and because she had received numerous requests for tours at various travel-related shows she attends.
“The new byway was so well received, people started requesting other tours, especially those they could do by motorcycle,” she said.
“Each of the tours passes by at least one attraction and offers some recommended side routes travelers can take,” she explained.
The driving tour guide has proven to be as popular as some of CCRTA’s other published brochures including the dining guide — featuring a number of the county’s best restaurants and eateries.
“The guide is very popular at the shows I visit. It’s the number one thing those attending pick up. The tours are also included in the annual travel planner but these are nice because they are pocket-sized,” Swales-Vitullo said.
The guides are available at CCRTA’s office, 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield or at any of the racks filled by CCCRTA at businesses throughout Clearfield County.