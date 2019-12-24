Clearfield County will soon be home to an experience that is not only unique to the county but to central Pennsylvania.
Recently, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Director Josiah Jones announced the creation of an event partnership with a company that supports geocaching. Groundspeak will be open in the spring.
Jones said CCRTA has been working with Groundspeak to showcase and publicize the series of geocaching trails located throughout the county.
“Visit Clearfield County has a great working relationship with Groundspeak and we also have a yearly contract with them to highlight and advertise our GeoTour Trails. Company personnel mentioned they have enjoyed working with us and wanted to know if we would like to try something new that isn’t being offered with too many other organizations. The officials believed we could put an Adventure Lab together and do it well.”
Adventure Labs are similar to geocaches or scavenger hunts using global positioning units that provide geographical coordinates to find hidden items, with the exception that Adventure Labs are designed to highlight an attraction or location.
Jones said the primary focus is an attraction with numerous features which is why he chose Treasure Lake for the inaugural Adventure Lab location. Eventually the lab will also be used to help market the attraction.
“An Adventure Lab is very similar to a Geocaching Trail, but unlike a trail, it is able to be completed in a single day. The purpose of the lab is for individuals and visitors to learn about Treasure Lake. Each lab will give participants some historical facts and information about the location. Eventually the Adventure Lab will be available at during the evening and will offer coupons to certain restaurants within the Treasure Lake community. Labs are created to highlight certain major attractions within communities. This will help promote these attractions, using a different but a more meaningful way.”
Jones said once Visit Clearfield County agreed, planning began.
“When I mentioned Treasure Lake as an example, Groundspeak loved the idea and gave us an opportunity to build the lab in Treasure Lake.”
Jones said when Groundspeak officials were explaining the idea of an Adventure Lab to him, they mentioned it would be most successful in a resort-style lab. “I mentioned Treasure Lake to them and they immediately visited its website during our conference call, and they said, ‘Yes. This is exactly what we are looking for.’ I didn’t waste any time. I reached out to the lake. They were agreeable and we were off and running. It took approximately two months of planning. We still plan to add some features to the lab, but the recent weather has interfered with some of the plans. We really wanted to get it started because we wanted to be the first to have one available in central Pennsylvania.”
Jones said although the idea is novel, given the popularity of the sport of geocaching, he doesn’t believe that will be the case for long.
“Because this is so new. I’m sure that it will grow very quickly. In 2020, I’m sure you will see more labs sprouting up throughout the state and country,” he explained.
Once the Adventure Lab is open, those who want to experience will download an application on their digital device. Jones said because the application is currently in a Beta format there is no charge associated with using it.
Jones said the app is simple but users must follow a specific order.
“It is very easy to use, but you have to go in a certain order. Adventure Labs are set up with a start and an finish. You can’t go to certain labs like you can caches. The app is still in the Beta stage, so this is still a very new product.”
Jones said he believes the Adventure Lab idea will be very popular and plans are in the works to feature even more attractions throughout Clearfield County.
“I think this is a new fun way to cache and I enjoy it even more because it is very marketable. I think it opens things up for more opportunity and more partnerships. Treasure Lake has been great through this whole process. The General Manager, Ed Clark has been hands on with this project as well. Clark, Izen Lingenfelter and myself joined forces one day and set the entire lab up within Treasure Lake. We all want to make this work and bring more visitors to the area. I am thankful to Groundspeak for giving us this wonderful opportunity,” Jones said.