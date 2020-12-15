Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is helping Clearfield County residents support local small businesses.
Through Thursday, Dec. 24 on its Facebook page, CCRTA is offering a daily giveaway of a $20 gift card. Director Josiah Jones said there is only one stipulation for winners.
“The only requirement is you must spend the gift card at a local small business. Clearfield County has many wonderful small businesses that need our support now more than ever,” he said.
To enter the contest, participants must like, share and comment on the contest post.
Jones said all county residents must work together to help small businesses during this time.
“Many of our businesses are really struggling. They need our help and support. The last thing we want to see is one of them closing their doors. We really hope Clearfield County residents will participate in this contest. Winners will be able to check off their holiday shopping list or treat themselves,” he noted.