Highlights from Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting include:
1. Members discussed the need for eligible county residents to fill the two vacancies that will be on the board in 2020. Those interested in becoming an authority member should send a request to the Clearfield County Commissioners.
2. Members approved of changing the time and location of the December meeting to Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at Moena Restaurant, Clearfield.
3. Members approved a tentative slate of officers for 2020 that will be confirmed at the December meeting. They are Susan Williams, chairwoman; Susan Reed, vice chairwoman; and Bonnie Robinson Harper, secretary/treasurer.
4. Members heard a report on the Cruise & Brews Food Truck and Music Fest scheduled for June 5-6 in Clearfield. Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo reported the event will feature a cruise of downtown Clearfield on June 5 and a host of activities including food trucks, craft vendors and music at the Clearfield Driving Park both days. The event has a Facebook page and details will be listed as they are confirmed, Swales-Vitullo said.