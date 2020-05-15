Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority is working to develop a plan with DuBois Regional Airport and its essential air service provider, Southern Airways Express, to bring visitors to Clearfield County.
At Wednesday’s virtual CCRTA meeting, Director Josiah Jones, told authority members, he held a meeting with an airport representative about creating a travel package for Clearfield County attractions with hopes of marketing it to those flying from the airline’s bases in Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
“Visitors can stay a couple nights, rent a car and have a family vacation. We are working on getting the hotels on board and see what is the best offer they can make,” he explained.
Jones said the authority’s representative was very enthused about creating a travel package. “They were very receptive to the idea,” he noted.
Jones said he is hoping to secure a fixed rate from the airlines for the package which would make the venture very affordable for a family. “It would be a fantastic mini vacation and bring new people here to Clearfield County,” he added.