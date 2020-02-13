Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved awards of its discretionary funds at Wednesday’s meeting.
CCRTA and Clearfield County entered into an agreement that requires certain organizations to receive a share of the county’s hotel tax revenue each year. The funds must be applied for and to receive reimbursement must provide a closeout report and receipts by Dec. 31.
Director Josiah Jones reported this year the authority budgeted $30,000 for the 2020 awards.
“Last year we gave a little bit more than that, but this year we have to stick to the budget,” he said.
The grant awards are to be used for advertising and marketing. Each grant has a 25 percent match.
- Clearfield County Fair and Park Board requested $20,000 for advertising the 2020 edition of the Clearfield County Fair. It was awarded $12,500.
- Curwensville Days Committee asked for $3,000 to promote Curwensville Days 2020. Members authorized a $1,500 award.
- Harmony Grange Fair Board petitioned for $4,650 to market the 2020 Harmony Grange Fair. It will receive $2,500.
- Greater Clearfield County Chamber of Commerce requested $2,193 for marketing its member businesses. It will receive $750.
- Clearfield Revitalization Corp. asked for and was awarded $750 to promote shopping locally, member merchants and local attractions.
- Curwensville Lake Recreation Authority petitioned for $3,361 for advertising and promoting Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. It will receive $3,000.
Three additional entities are approved for discretionary funds but have not submitted applications. They are the DuBois Community Days committee, the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and the DuBois Revitalization Corp. Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said the organizations have until March 27 to turn in their requests.