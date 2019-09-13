Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved another three-year contract with the current publisher of the county’s travel planner.
Director Josiah Jones told authority members on Wednesday that the staff was recommending continuing with Lunar Cow Design of Akron, Ohio, for a number of reasons. Those reasons included that part of the company’s proposal provides for continued maintenance and support of the Visit Clearfield County Website that includes an interactive travel planner and other features that respond to a user’s input.
The company’s offer was at the mid-price point of the six proposals received with a proposal of $75,400 per year for three years. A total of six bids were received ranging from a low of $68,471 to a high of $106,218. Jones reported some of those costs did not include distribution costs that would add on to several of the company’s final prices.
Jones and Assistant Director Sue-Swales-Vitullo both reported their satisfaction with the company in getting the planner laid out and printed each year and for the assistance with the VCC website.
“We are very satisfied,” Swales-Vitullo said. In a related matter, Jones reported VCC’s staff is currently waiting for the preview of the 2020 travel planner. “We have submitted all the information and the stories we have for it and now we are waiting,” Jones said.