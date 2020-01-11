Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority awarded its promotion grants at Wednesday’s meeting. All grants awards include a 50 percent match.
Vice Chairman Susan Reed, who is a member of the grants committee, read the recommendations that were approved unanimously by the board.
Reed said funding requests totaled $109,266 and the amount to be distributed totaled $34,512.
“Some adjustments were made based on whether the application fit the criteria and the amount we had to be awarded.”
Nine businesses and organizations requests were fully or partially fulfilled. The applications approved came from Clearfield YMCA who requested and received $512.50 for advertising and marketing of its Winterfest; Applewood Barbecue, Penfield, who requested and received $7,500 for a lighted sign to be placed at the front of its restaurant, brochures and website design; and Clearfield County Fair and Park Board who requested and received $7,500 to be used for advertising for the Clearfield County Fair.
Also, DuBois Historical Society requested $1,400 but received $1,100 for a story line/graphic design, two bases and panels for a display; DuBois Dream requested $7,500 but received $4,000 for marketing and advertising; and Downtown DuBois Revitalization requested $5,000 and received $900 for marketing and advertising.
The Grice Museum, Clearfield, requested $7,500 and received $4,000 for marketing and advertising; and Santinoceto’s Italian Market asked for $3,444 and received $1,500 for a billboard, its website and Facebook.
Requests not recommended by the committee and denied by the board came from Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Revitalization Corp, Curwensville Lake, Curwensville Merchants, Doolittle Station, The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s parade committee; DuBois-Treasure Lake KOA, Luigi’s, Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association and UMI Performance.
Chairwoman Susan Williams thanked the committee for the time spent reviewing applications.
“They were here for more than three hours. They really delved into those grant applications and information nitty-gritty. They worked hard on it.”