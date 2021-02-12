Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority has adopted a social media policy.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members unanimously endorsed the stance on the use of social media as a communication tool for the authority and established guidelines and procedures for using it effectively.
Chairwoman Susan Williams said, “(The authority) felt strongly we needed to have something in place in regards to social media accounts.” She went on to say the authority had reviewed some samples and settled on patterning the policy from one used by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The policy applies to all authorized users of CCRTA and Visit Clearfield County’s social media including anyone who contributes or comments on posts along with employees, elected or appointed officials, agents, contractors and users of any kind.
All postings to the authority’s social media accounts should include items that further its mission and purpose and to generally benefit Clearfield County residents or those visiting the county. Posts may include but are not limited to text, photographs, fliers, images and other video formats.
The policy allows the authority to reserve the right to suspend, modify or cancel any of its social media accounts at any time. It also retains the prerogative to allow or prohibit comments on any of the authority’s posts or any of its social media accounts and states, “When the comment feature is enabled, guidelines, rules and regulations will be strictly applied and enforced.”
The policy also applies to personal or private social media accounts of employees, appointed officials, directors, agents or contractors — saying they may not post or discuss confidential or privileged information, harass any employee, agent or contractor of the authority or violate the intellectual property rights of the authority.