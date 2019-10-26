CURWENSVILLE — More than 100 members and guests of the Clearfield County Historical Society gathered Thursday evening for the society’s 64th annual dinner meeting and awards presentation at St. Timothy Church’s social hall, Curwensville.
The welcome was given by the board’s President David Wulderk. The invocation was provided by Pastor Ken Leonard.
Wulderk expounded on events held during the 2019 season touching on the society’s annual Mother’s Day tea, participation in the Clearfield County Fair Fireman’s Parade, the new Hat Derby held during the Clearfield County Fair, the Night at the Museum and the Bloody Knox Festival. He said there have been numerous tours of the museum at the Kerr House. Wulderk also reminded the audience about the upcoming Christmas open house and book sale Dec. 7 at the museum.
He thanked board members for their dedication to the society’s projects and events and volunteers who assist with various projects and serve as greeters during the times the museum is open. He also expressed his gratitude to CBT Bank, A Division of Riverview Bank and Bee Kind Winery for serving as sponsors for the annual dinner and awards ceremony.
The society’s 2019 Historical Preservation award was presented to Josh Berndt who has been rehabilitating the former Berwin and White company store, later the Sahlaney Furniture Store, on Hannah Street in Houtzdale and the adjacent building. Wulderk said, “These buildings haven’t looked this good during my lifetime. I’m thankful that Josh has taken an interest in restoring them. We are seeing a revitalization in Houtzdale.”
Wulderk acknowledged Janice Aleksivich for her willingness to serve and her work on various projects undertaken by the society and in its museum. Wulderk also thanked The Progress for donating all of its microfilm to the society. “We are very excited to have this treasure trove of historical information. He said board members are making plans to purchase some new equipment that will allow the films to be read and printed.
The speaker for the evening was Diane (Stodart) Yarger, formerly of Madera and now of Sinking Spring who researched and restored the newly published “Public Spirit: History of Clearfield County Written and Compiled by Local Historians” published by Publisher Matt Savage, owner of the Clearfield Public Spirit.
The book was a compilation of a series of articles on township histories and settlers that were published in the newspaper from 1895-97. Yarger said of the book, “It is one of the least known geological resources for Clearfield County and one of the richest. It contains hundreds of names and family connections, many available nowhere else.”
Yarger said for years, the publication was elusive. She said she learned while researching a family member, in addition to a not-quite complete copy at the Clearfield County Historical Society there was also a partial copy in the Ebensburg Public Library and later was told of a scrapbook, made up of clippings of some of the newspaper’s series, at the Centre County Library in Bellefonte.
Yarger said the book, four years in its creation, is a collection of all the sections that could be obtained from the combined sources with the remaining information being typed in from the scrapbook copy.
Not all of Clearfield County’s townships had their stories written, she said. Each township account published in The Public Spirit had an author who was considered a local historian. The history of several municipalities was not captured because the paper could not find a volunteer from that municipality to take the project on.
Yarger said a monumental discovery was made during the process when she was able to communicate with a couple from Virginia whose aunt lived in Clearfield. In her Clearfield attic were original bound copies of the Public Spirit that covered a number of years. The papers were later donated to the Clearfield County Historical Society. The pages are currently being captured on microfilm and will serve as a resource for years to come.
Yarger’s husband, Jim Yarger, formerly of Sanborn, created an index of all names in the publication to be used as a companion to the book. Jim Yarger shared several anecdotes and stories with the audience Thursday. Several of the society’s board members also read some of their favorite exerpts.
The book is now offered for sale by the CCHS.