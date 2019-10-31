The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center held a special meeting Wednesday at Clearfield Area High School’s administrative offices.
All members of the committee — Chairman Phil Carr representing Clearfield Area School District; Jeff Shaffer, Curwensville; John Bacher, Moshannon Valley; Todd Jeffries, Philipsburg-Osceola; and Larry Allen, West Branch; were in attendance along with the committee’s Superintendent of Record Terry Struble.
Members unanimously approved a five-year professional contract with the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Education Association, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024.
According to previously published reports from the committee’s Oct. 14 meeting, CCCTC administration and the leadership of the employees’ union, after a period of negotiations, had come to a tentative agreement for a new contract. The contract was revised after CCCTC’s support staff, including secretaries and maintenance personnel, voted to join the union in May. The state’s Labor Relations Board ruled that all of the school’s employees should be under one contract. The pact is a five-year agreement however instructors will retain their current collective bargaining agreement with an extension of two years.
Struble told The Progress he would release the terms of the contract once information had been reviewed by the CCCTCEA’s union representative.
The committee also approved opening the Act 93 administrative agreement membership to include the CCCTC principal/assistant director and directors of practical nursing, information technology, adult education and marketing, maintenance and truck driver training.
In a related matter, members authorized up to a 3 percent increase, depending on the results of their evaluation, for CCCTC’s Act 93 administrative employees, the business manager, and confidential secretary/executive assistant for the 2019-20 school year, retroactive to July 1.