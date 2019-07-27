Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of July 29.

Senior Menu

All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.

Monday, July 29, Chili cheese dog on roll with chili and cheddar, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce

Tuesday, July 30, Santa Fe salad with mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar and roasted vegetables, dinner roll, tortilla soup with tortillas, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday, July 31, Roasted, sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, wheat bread, cookie

Thursday, Aug. 1, Penne and meatballs with sauce and Parmesan cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, warm peach crisp

Friday, Aug. 2, Honey mustard chicken sandwich on roll with cheese, Parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie

Senior Activities

Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television.

Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.

Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Let’s talk about what you remember from past Clearfield County Fairs and 1:30-3:30 p.m., A Matter of Balance

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Let’s find ways to age gracefully and celebrate July birthdays

Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Guess what song or phrase this is

Thursday, No activities noted.

Friday, 11 a.m., bingo

Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.

Monday, 10 a.m., Popcorn Day and 12:30 p.m., dominoes

Tuesday, 11 a.m., Fruit salad day. Bring an ingredient or two for our lunch fruit salad

Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Pennsylvania Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program Voucher Distribution and 12:30 p.m., Coalition for People Against Cancer meeting

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Diabetes self-management program. Come learn techniques to deal with diabetes.

Pre-registration required. 12:30 p.m., bingo

Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Free Hepatitis C screening with TruCare Internal Medicine and 12:30 p.m., join us for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, Birthday party and PM Bingo

Tuesday, “Identity Theft” with Michelle Nutter and PM Bingo

Wednesday, Mind games and PM Bingo

Thursday, “In Our Prime” with NOVA CARE and PM Bingo

Friday, Closed

Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.

Wednesday, Celebrate July birthdays

Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.

Monday, 11 a.m., Watermelon day. Share your favorite dish.

Tuesday, Celebrate July birthdays

Thursday, 9 am. to noon. Chronic pain self-management program

Friday, Share your favorite recipe.

Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo

Tuesday, 11 a.m., “Five Ways to Detect and Treat Night Blindness in Seniors” with Sally

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon, Matter of Balance class

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Farmer Market Voucher; 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Walking class, healthy steps exercise class and blood pressure checks

Friday, Closed

