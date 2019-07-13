Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of July 15.

Senior Menu

All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.

Monday, July 15, Roast beef with au jus, roasted redskins with rosemary and garlic, green beans, wheat bread, banana

Tuesday, July 16, Baked breaded chicken cutlet, Au Gratin potatoes, carrots, white bread, fruited gelatin

Wednesday, July 17, Turkey chef salad with cucumber, turkey, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg, summer chowder with crackers, whole grain dinner roll, pineapple

Thursday, July 18, Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans, macaroni salad, sandwich roll, cantaloupe

Friday, July 19, Rotisseri chicken with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, whole grain biscuit, sliced peaches

Local News Coverage

Senior Activities

Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.

Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Come and hear about the underground railroad with David Wulderk from the historical society and 1:30 p.m., A Matter of Balance

Tuesday, Taco Tuesday, let’s make taco salads, a $1 donation requested and 1-3 p.m., Farmers Market Vouchers

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Ridge View Elder Care, blood pressure screening and 10:30 a.m., bingo with Ridgeview

Thursday, 10 a.m., Southern Care Hospice Services, hygiene bingo and hospice care and 1:30-3:30 p.m., Matter of balance

Friday, 11 a.m., Play a friendly game of bingo with friends and prizes

Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.

Monday, 11 a.m., Picnic at Beechwood Park. Everyone is invited. Bring a dish to pass.

Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., Angel food cake day and 12:30 p.m., “Senior Bullying” by Michelle Nutter, state Attorney General’s Office

Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Pennsylvania Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program Voucher Distribution

Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Bingo and 12:30 p.m., “Expressing the Importance of Advance Directives” with Haida Healthcare

Friday, 11:30 a.m., “Nutrition Talk: Water Facts, What is Dehydration?”

Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, Socialization and PM Bingo

Tuesday, Open forum with state Rep. Tommy Sankey and PM Bingo

Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Health and PM Bingo

Thursday, Socialization and PM Bingo

Friday, Closed

Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.

Wednesday, Game day and popcorn day

Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Drop in and make a craft

Tuesday, To be announced.

Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Walking and exercise class

Friday, 10:30 a.m., Bingo

Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.

Monday, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., “Adult Bullying” with Michelle Nutter, state Attorney General’s Office

Wednesday, 11 a.m., “Fall Prevention” with Kelly Redding, Drayer Physical Therapy

Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Farmer Market Voucher; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Walking and exercise class and blood pressure check

Friday, Closed