Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of July 22.
Senior Menu
All meals are served with 8 ounces of milk.
Monday, July 22, Chicken marsala, bowties, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Tuesday, July 23, Seafood salad over mixed greens with tomato and hardboiled egg, vegetable soup with crackers, whole grain dinner roll, cottage cheese and pineapple
Wednesday, July 24, Barbecued ribette, whipped sweet potatoes, coleslaw, white bread, sliced pears
Thursday, July 25, Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread, watermelon
Friday, July 26, Roast pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread, applesauce cake00
Senior Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes.
Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 11 a.m., Talking about sleep disorders and 1:30-3:30 p.m., A Matter of Balance
Tuesday, Come enjoy a sweet treat. National Vanilla Ice Cream Day and 1-3 p.m., Farmers Market Vouchers
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Let’s have fun making a summer craft.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Christmas in July. Bring a $1 gift to play the game and 1:30-3:30 p.m., Matter of balance
Friday, 11 a.m., Play a friendly game of bingo with friends and prizes
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, 11 a.m., Dominoes and 12:30 p.m., adult coloring with colored pencils
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Blood pressure checks and 12:30 p.m., states and capitals word aerobics
Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Pennsylvania Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program Voucher Distribution
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Bingo and 12:30 p.m., “Fish of Glendale Lake” with Tony DeSantis, Prince Gallitizin State Park
Friday, 9:30 a.m., “Nutrition Talk: Water Facts, What is Dehydration”
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Socialization and PM Bingo
Tuesday, “In Our Prime” with Nova Care and PM Bingo
Wednesday, “Twenty-five Ways to Wellness” with Renee and PM Bingo
Thursday, Socialization and PM Bingo
Friday, Closed
Karthaus Center for Active Living, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, 263-7277, activities include brain aerobics, crafts, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, quilting, bingo, walking club, ceramics and intergenerational activities.
Wednesday, Brain aerobics
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Get those arms moving with beachball toss
Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Salad Day. Bring an ingredient or two for a lunch salad
Thursday, Chronic pain self-management program. Come learn techniques to deal with chronic pain. Call to pre-register
Friday, 10:30 a.m., Bingo
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and healthy steps exercise and 11:30 a.m., Bingo
Tuesday, 11 a.m., “Food Safety” with Renee Barr, R.N., state Department of Health
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Healthy Steps for Older Adults workshop with Sally Hurd
Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Farmer Market Voucher; 10:30 a.m. to noon, Walking and exercise class and blood pressure check
Friday, Closed