Medical caregivers, the trust manager and the daughter of a Morrisdale man who died in 2019 testified on day three of the Kimberly Sue Williams murder trial.
Williams, 48, of Morrisdale is accused of shooting to death her disabled husband, Ronald Williams 49, on March 14, 2019. Ronald Williams was shot in the head with a .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Kimberly Williams shot him to receive $800,000 in inheritance, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. Her attorney, Steven P. Trialonas of State College, is arguing the death was suicide.
She is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
According to testimony at trial, Ronald Williams was a quadripalegic and only had limited use of his right arm due to a stroke six years prior to his death, and only had limited movement in his right arm.
At the time of his health crisis, Ronald Williams was attending a large gun show when he went to a hospital because he wasn’t feeling well. The hospital misdiagnosed him and he suffered a stroke. As a result, the Williams were awarded a $3 million settlement from the hospital.
After costs and attorneys fees, the Williams reveived about $1.4 million, which was put in a trust fund to pay for the medical care of Ronald Williams.
The trust allowed Ronald Williams’ medical care to be covered by Medicaid, and Medicare, but once the beneficiary dies, the trust would have to reimburse Medicaid and Medicare for the costs, Wilkinson said. The advantages of the trust are that Medicaid and Medicare can get medical services at a much lower rate than private insurance, Wilkinson said.
At the time of Ronald Williams’ death, the trust fund had about $1.1 million in total assets, Wilkinson said.
By law, the trust assets could only be used for the benefit of Ronald Williams and his wife would sometimes complain about how none of the money could be used to benefit her.
He said the trust bought a home valued at $260,000 for the Williams to live in. The trust owned the home and paid all of the utilities and maintance on the home and since Kimberly Sue Williams was her husband’s primary caregiver, she didn’t have to pay rent to stay there, Wilkinson said.
The trust also provided Kimberly Sue Williams with a credit card to purchase day to day items that Ronald Williams needed, such as gas to drive him to appointments, food etc. and Kimberly Wlliams was required to provide him with receipts for these purchases to verify they were for her husband. She would do this by taking a picture of the receipt and texting it to him.
He said charges for cigarettes and energy drinks were showing up on the credit card. Wilkinson said he knows Ronald Williams didn’t smoke or drink energy drinks, but Kimberly Williams did, and had to tell her several times that these purchases were not allowed.
Wilkinson also said there were times that the trust froze the credit card because Kimberly Williams was not sending copies of receipts. For example, he said there would be 30 charges on the credit card and she was only sending over seven receipts.
A few months before his death, Kimberly Williams notified him that Ronald Williams wanted to change his will. He said they met in Monroeville with their attorney, Nora Geig Chatha, to sign the will. Wilkinson said Ronald Williams’ right hand was so weak that he had difficulty signing his name on the will.
On March 14, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wilkinson said he received an email from Ronald Williams saying he would like to change his will and wanted to know if there was any way they could hire someone to take care of him.
And he wrote, “If anything happens to me, please have an autopsy done on me, I can’t prove anything but something isn’t right.”
Later that day, Kimberly Williams called Wilkinson and said she was going through his emails on his phone and discovered the one he had sent him and said an autopsy wasn’t necessary because he shot himself in the head.
Wilkinson said Kimberly Williams said she wanted to bury her husband as soon as possible.
On Wednesday, Charles Heath of the Heath Funeral Home testified that Kimberly Williams told him she wanted a quick cremation for her husband without a viewing and said they would have a private ceremony for him instead. However, the next day she changed her mind and said she wanted a viewing as well.
Wilkinson said he then contacted the state police and provided them with copies of the email sent from Ronald Williams.
Miranda Williams, the daughter of Ronald and Kimberly Williams, testified that on March 14, she received a Facebook message from her father saying her mother hates her and was going to kill him.
She also said she knew her mother was having an affair, said her mother claimed her father was OK with the affair, but Miranda Williams said her father told her he didn’t approve of it.
Nicole Twoey Cieslwicz testified that she was Ronald Williams occupational therapist for the last three years of his life. She said she came to his home one to three times a week to provide occupational therapy to his upper body.
She said Ronald Williams was not depressed at the time of his death and was happy to be alive to see his grandchildren grow up. She also testified that Kimbery Williams did a good job of taking care of Ronald Williams.
“She was an excellent caregiver,” Cielwicz said.
She also said near the time of his death, his condition worsened and his right arm became very weak. She said on her last visit, Ronald Williams was so fatigued that she asked for a listing of his medications to see if anything had changed.
Trialonas then showed her a written report of her interview with the state police in May of 2019 where she reportedly said she did believe he had the strength to shoot himself. Cieslwicz testified that she doesn’t recall making that statement.