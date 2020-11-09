AUSTIN — The next two Saturdays, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, Sinnemahoning State Park will introduce a new two-part program series with a focus on using trail cameras to gain knowledge and insight of wildlife species found throughout north central Pennsylvania.
The fisher is the focus of the first installment of the wildlife camera trapping series.
Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1-3 p.m., guest presenter and experienced trapper, Paul Lilja, will discuss the natural history of the rarely-seen fisher, its habits and habitats and share stories of his experiences with this elusive fur-bearing mammal. He will then apply this knowledge to choose an ideal location for camera trapping them. Program will include a short hike to look at camera placement. Participants will be encouraged to place their own trail cameras out for a week and return the following week to discuss the results.
Saturday, Nov. 21, from 1-3 p.m., during the second part of this series, participants will view pictures collected by their trail cameras and share experiences, including what worked and what didn’t. Lilja will also discuss the incidental species that were also caught by the cameras and how to place cameras for other target species.
All participants must wear face masks and practice social distancing. Group sizes are limited to 10 participants. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Participants should meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center.
To pre-register for a program, or for additional information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.