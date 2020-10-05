WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors conducted several items of business at its Oct. 1 meeting according to Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh.
The board approved the commercial driver’s license employee drug and alcohol testing personnel policy, required to participate in the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors CDL program, she said.
Supervisors approved dividing the township’s Foreign Fire Insurance allocation in equal thirds. Mahaffey, Cherry Tree and Westover fire companies’ relief associations will share $5,575.68, with each receiving $1,858.56.
The board will meet for a budget workshop Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m.