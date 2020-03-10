WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors will be appointing a new sewage enforcement officer.
The board recently discussed a notification received from the Cambria County Sewage Enforcement Agency that it was closing effective that day.
Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said there was no information as to why the agency closed. The supervisors approved gathering information including fee schedules from agencies and individuals interested in filling the vacant sewage enforcement officer position.
Rorabaugh said a special meeting would be scheduled soon to appoint a replacement.