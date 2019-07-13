WESTOVER — Surveyor/Designer Brad Myers from Central LSS Consulting, LLC, attended the Burnside Township Supervisors’ meeting Thursday to inform the supervisors United Electric Coop Inc. is preparing to install overhead lines and poles to replace current underground lines from Westover Road to the Cambria County line along Ridge Road.
He also requested the supervisors sign a right-of-way easement through the township property. The supervisors approved the request.
Supervisors authorized paying for the single payment plan to Advantage Resource Group for drug testing for five employees at a cost of $80 per employee. This is a one-time annual fee, Secretary and Supervisor Diana Rorabaugh reported.
The supervisors discussed a notice from Frantz Bros. Resources, Hillsdale, informing the township the company is no longer mining at the Belella Mine and wish to have its road bond released.
Kantz Hill Road will have a final inspection completed on Tuesday, July 16 by the township’s Engineer Gwin Dobson Foreman.
The board reviewed correspondence from P. Joseph Lehman , Inc. concerning the bridge on Rager Road, township Road 333. The letter advised the span will be inspected in the near future.
Supervisors noted Quaker Sales Corporation is planning to pave Sylvis and Five Points Road the week of Monday, July 15, weather permitting.
They also approved a list of bills for payment. The supervisors’ next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7p.m. at the municipal building.