WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors adopted the 2021 budget with no tax increase.
Supervisors also accepted the annual fire protection contracts with Mahaffey, Westover and Cherry Tree volunteer fire companies. Supervisor Jason Sunderland abstained because he is the chief for Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co.
Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said the supervisors accepted spending plans for the general and state road funds. The general fund is balanced with both income and expenses of $276,614. The state road fund is also balanced with both revenue and operating costs of $198,519.
The general fund’s revenue includes: real estate taxes, $55,000; realty transfer tax, $7,000; earned income and local services taxes, $95,000; $1,900 fines; $700, licenses and permits; $300, rents, royalties and interest; $200, public utility realty tax; $5,000, fire relief funds; $4,700, local operating grants; $500, road use/damage payments; and Act 13 impact fee, $6,500. Funds of $99,814 will be carried over from 2020.
General fund expenses breakdown includes: $50,000, payroll and taxes; $9,000, fuel; $8,500, insurances; $4,500, utilities; $6,500, building maintenance; $10,000, professional services; $19,000, public safety; $2,000, office supplies; $2,000, dues; $2,000, equipment repair and maintenance, $12,000; and road maintenance materials and future paving projects, $153,114.
The liquid fuels fund revenue includes $125,039 in 2021 liquid fuels funds allotment; and $28,360 in state road turnback grant funds. A balance of $45,120 will be carried over from 2020.
Operating costs include: $73,583, road maintenance materials and future paving projects; $91,000 paving loan payment for work done on Sylvis, Five Points and Nebo roads; and $33,935, lease payment on the Peterbilt truck.
Supervisors also signed the Ruth M. Clark subdivision with no comment, authorized adverting a used 1998 International 4800 four-by-four dump truck with plow for sale with bids to be opened at the January meeting and approved Chairman Brian Beck signing all paperwork associated with the township’s purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 plow and dump truck.
The supervisors will meet on Monday, Jan. 4. A reorganizational meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m.