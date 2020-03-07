WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors approved contacting Clearfield County’s Department of Emergency Services concerning dual dispatching. for ambulance service in parts of the township.
At Thursday’s meeting, following a discussion with representatives of Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service, Northern Cambria, and Hastings EMS about the services providing care for parts of the township currently aided by Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service.
The board authorized Chairman Santo Adamo to speak to Clearfield County 911 about dual dispatching of both Mahaffey and either Veterans or Hastings whenever a call comes in for the area of Burnside Township currently covered by Mahaffey and additional utilization of Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co.’s quick response service.
Supervisor and township Secretary Diana Rainey said said following discussions, the supervisors believe a dual dispatch would be best for getting township residents the help they need as soon as possible.
“We will be discussing this with Clearfield County 911 and we are hopeful they will agree,” Rorabaugh said.
Mahaffey Community Ambulance will still be called whenever there is an emergency situation in the part of the township it serves however Veterans or Hastings will also be called at the same time to cut down on any wait for residents in the event Mahaffey is unable to get a crew, Rorabaugh said.