WESTOVER — At Burnside Township Supervisors meeting Thursday, the supervisors discussed problems with Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service’s low numbers of volunteers to answer calls.
Secretary and Supervisor Diana Rorabaugh said the board is concerned about figures presented at a public meeting in January — noting the service is only able to answer 41 percent of its calls. The supervisors approved a representative for the township attending the ambulance service’s board meeting next week to get questions answered.
The board also adopted an ordinance amending its non-uniform pension plan to meet the requirements of the state’s Municipal Retirement Law. Rorabaugh said the revision modifies the township’s non-uniform pension plan in keeping with new Internal Revenue Services requirements, which changed the township’s contribution rate from 2 percent to 4.5 percent.
The supervisors also reviewed correspondence from Minetech Engineers Inc. requesting a surface bond release for Frantz Bros Resources on property located along Kantz Hill and Smith roads.
The board’s next meeting will be March 5 at 7 p.m.