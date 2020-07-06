WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors, at Thursday’s meeting, scheduled a special meeting to receive public comment about the township’s application for a federal grant.
In May, the board authorized the purchase a new Dodge Ram 5500 dump truck with plow and spreader at an estimated price of $69,500. The vehicle will replace the township’s 1998 International truck. The truck will be paid for with a grant/loan funding package from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh said the special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at the township building. Residents are encouraged to attend to ask questions or comment about the board’s plan.
The supervisors also approved using the township’s 2020 Act 13 of $6,054.19 for public infrastructure construction; approved applying for $4,695.37 in Clearfield County aid for salt for winter road maintenance; and reported there were no findings issued by the state Department of the Auditor General’s office for a review of the 2018-2019 financial records.