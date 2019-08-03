WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors discussed Kantz Hill Road at Thursday’s meeting.
The board discussed the final inspection recently performed on the highway by the township’s engineering firm Gwin Dobson Foreman Inc., Altoona.
Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh reported, the inspection report stated the roadway is still in good condition with minor cracking along the edge sealed by Frantz Brothers of Hillsdale, the company that bonded the road.
The supervisors approved returning the bond to Frantz Brothers as there is no excess maintenance that needs repaired on the road.
The supervisors noted Quaker Sales Corp has completed the recent paving project on Sylvis and Five Points roads and the repairs to Nebo Road. Rorabaugh said the supervisors are not satisfied with all of the work done on Five Points Road, and are currently trying to work with Quaker Sales to address the concerns and come to a compromise.
The supervisors reported the township is satisfied with work completed on Sylvis and Nebo roads.
The supervisors also motioned and seconded to advertise for bids to replace nine windows at the township building and approved paying bills.
The supervisors’ next meeting will be Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at the township building.