WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors filled a vacant supervisor position.
At a special meeting Thursday, the board unanimously appointed Jason Sunderland to fill the seat left open by the death of Santo “Sandy” Adamo.
Secretary and Supervisor Diana Rorabaugh said Sunderland attended the meeting to express his interest in serving as supervisor. No other telephone calls or letters of interest were received for the position, Rorabaugh said.
Notary Suzanne Koziel gave Sunderland the oath of office.
The board’s next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.