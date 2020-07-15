WESTOVER — No members of the public attended a special meeting of Burnside Township Supervisors Tuesday.
The meeting was required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the application process for an up to $50,000 federal assistance grant the township hopes to secure, Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh reported.
The township hopes to acquire the USDA funding to help purchase a 2020 5500 regular cab chassis 4 x 4 truck with 9 1/2-foot aluminum bed with spreader, and 9-foot Western plow, she said.